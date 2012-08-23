* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 percent

* Ahold top faller after second-quarter miss

* Miners advance as copper hits 1-month high

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 23 European shares ended lower on Thursday after a choppy session in very light trade, as concern over the outlook for the global economy took its toll on investor sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.6 percent at 1,089.13, having risen as high as 1,102.67 after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting published late on Wednesday suggested it could soon launch fresh stimulus measures to boost growth.

But the focus soon shifted back to the weak economic fundamentals, and investors once again looked to lock in profits after strong recent gains.

Traded volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at just 73 percent of the 90-day daily average and exaggerated the moves.

"We've seen a significant rally on very thin volumes over the last month or so. Technically markets look a little stretched/overbought," said Andrew Cole, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 29.9 billion pounds ($47.25 billion) of assets under management.

"We wouldn't be at all surprised to see a correction."

Data on Thursday showed the downturn was spreading further throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began among the smaller, peripheral states increasingly taking root in core economies such as Germany.

Highlighting the fragile state of consumer confidence in the euro zone, Dutch supermarket group Ahold's second-quarter operating profit lagged expectations, sending its shares to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers' list, off 3.6 percent.

Trading volume in Ahold stood at more than twice its 90-day daily average.

"Europe is pretty vulnerable... and the Federal Reserve, to some extent in the minutes, are confirming that actually fundamentally we're in quite a soft patch," said Richard Batty, investment director for multi-asset investing at Standard Life Investments, which has 157.6 billion pounds of assets under management.

Expectations of further monetary policy action by the Fed were, however, slightly dented by some mixed U.S. data, with weekly jobless claims unexpectedly ticking higher while the flash Markit PMI for August came in a bit better than forecast.

MINER STRENGTH

Mining stocks were in demand, limiting the index's losses, buoyed by firmer copper prices on heightened expectations for further monetary action from top metals consumer China after the country's manufacturing sector PMI data came in at the lowest level since last November.

The strength came in spite of yet another weak earnings report in the sector, with Kazakhmys off 3.4 percent after posting a steep fall in profits.