By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 28 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, mirroring overnight losses in Asia as an uncertain
growth outlook kept markets pegged to a tight range after recent
gains.
By 0746 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 4.82 points,
or 0.4 percent, at 1,091.96, surrendering all of the previous
session's gains but holding within a 30-point range established
at the start of August.
"There is still a lot of cash sitting in (investors')
accounts. If there was confidence out there then investors would
be spending. I don't think markets have yet priced in the full
effect of further (central bank) quantitative easing because so
many people are pessimistic about the macro outlook," a
Belgium-based trader said.
The extent to which more bond buying is priced into the
market is difficult to gauge as central bank actions remain a
two-way bet, he said, adding the recent two-month rally was more
a result of overly pessimistic investors covering short
positions.
Global growth remains a concern, with Japan cutting its
forecast for the economy on Tuesday, citing slowdowns in the
United States and China as well as Europe's debt crisis.
Growth-focused stocks were the top fallers early on in
Europe with miners the worst performing sector.
JP Morgan moved its weighting in cyclical shares to
"neutral" from "underweight", saying it remains concerned over
the ability of growth to show any sustainable pickup.
It kept its "underweight" in cyclical sub-sectors such as
miners, steelmakers and capital goods, saying companies need to
deliver on price-to-earnings multiples to hold on to gains.
With no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis companies
continue to reduce their exposure to the region.
French bank Credit Agricole, among the top risers
up 1.6 percent, said a deal to sell its troubled Greek arm could
be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from the euro
zone's most depressed economy again hammered the French bank's
quarterly results.
But many investors were keeping their powder dry ahead of a
meetings that could pave the way for more economic stimulus.
Friday's global gathering of central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched, as will the ECB's policy
meeting on Sept. 6 and a German Constitutional Court ruling on
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may
offer direction on the ECB's bond-buying plans.