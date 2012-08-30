LONDON Aug 30 European shares continued to
drift lower on Thursday, with investors reticent about lifting
their exposure to riskier assets given uncertainty over the next
moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the outlook for the global
economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at
1,081.89 by 0710 GMT, having ended 0.2 percent lower on
Wednesday in volume at only 56 percent of the 90-day daily
average, making the session's volume one of the lightest this
year.
The Euro STOXX 50, meanwhile, shed 0.4 percent
to 2,424.92. The index will find support at 2,418 points - a
long-term descending trendline formed by its 2011 and 2012
peaks.
Investors will closely watch U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke and other central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
at the end of the week at an annual get-together that often
hints at forthcoming monetary policy moves.
"As investors count down the hours to Bernanke's speech at
Jackson Hole they are clearly not prepared to take any chances,
preferring to look for safe havens where they can be found,"
Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor,
said.
"Furthermore, the ripple effect being felt from a stuttering
China and the downturn in the Aussie mining industry will
acutely impact the euro zone which already has enough on its
plate to contend with."