UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares ticked higher on Monday, modestly extending gains from the previous session, with trade likely to be muted ahead of this week's key meeting of the European Central Bank, and with Wall Street closed for a public holiday on Monday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,084.40 by 0713 GMT, having ended 0.5 percent higher on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if needed.
The market's focus is now squarely on the ECB's meeting on Thursday, with investors hopeful ECB President Mario Draghi will offer some details about the bank's bond-buying scheme to lower borrowing costs of countries such as Spain and Italy.
"It's all on hold for the ECB is what we're seeing... I rather fear that we're not going to get clarity. We'll probably sell-off if we don't get a full bond-buying programme," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
Rundle reckoned that, in the case of disappointment, the FTSEurofirst 300 could test the 1,050 area, support seen at the beginning of August.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources