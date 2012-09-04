LONDON, Sept 4 European equities extended losses on Tuesday, while German government bonds turned higher, after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector shrank for a third straight month.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.2 percent at 1,078.21, a fresh session low. German Bund futures reversed losses after the data to stand 10 ticks higher on the day at 143.65, approaching their session highs.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 49.6 in August from 49.8 in July.

This fell shy of the 50.0 median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.