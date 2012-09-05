* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Volatility index at 6-week high as investors seek
protection
* BP sinks on revived worries over spill costs
* Go long European stocks, short U.S. stocks -Thebault
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 5 European stocks dipped on
Wednesday as mounting worries over global growth following a
string of bleak macro data weighed on sentiment in the run-up to
a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Shares in BP sank 4.2 percent, the biggest loser
among Europe's blue chips, after the U.S. Justice Department
ramped up its rhetoric against the oil major for the massive
2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, describing in new court
papers examples of what it called "gross negligence and wilful
misconduct."
At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,075.65, while the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4
percent at 2,425.18, reversing gains made in early trading.
"On one hand, credible solutions to the debt crisis in Europe
are emerging, but on the other hand the macro newsflow in the
United States is turning ugly," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing contracted at
its fastest rate in more than three years in August, while euro
zone data showed on Wednesday that the contraction that began in
smaller peripheral members of the 17-nation bloc is now taking
hold even in Germany, the region's largest and strongest
economy.
Wednesday's retreat in stocks was limited by expectations of
bold measures by the European Central Bank, whose policy meeting
takes place on Thursday, to fight the debt crisis.
The ECB is expected to unveil a plan to buy bonds from
Spain and Italy to lower the two countries' borrowing costs and
ease the debt crisis, though it may outline rather than detail
its strategy, keeping the pressure on the two countries to bring
their deficits and debts under control.
The Euro STOXX 50 surged as much as 16 percent and the
zone's bank index soared 36 percent in the weeks after
ECB head Mario Draghi said in late July that the central bank
was ready to take all the necessary measures to save the euro,
sparking hopes of a bond buying programme.
Over the past two weeks, however, worries about the ECB
plan's potential hurdles have prompted investors to cash in some
of the lofty gains, and the Euro STOXX 50 lost 3 percent.
"We might not get all the details of the ECB plan tomorrow,
but we know it's coming, so it's priced in. There isn't much
downside risk here," Thebault said.
"The downside risk is elsewhere, in Chinese and U.S. macro
data. The question is: 'how bad is the situation in the U.S.
economy?' We'll get a better idea on Friday with the payrolls."
Thebault recommends buying assets linked to volatility
indexes as a hedge against expected swings in the coming months,
and suggests setting up long-short pairs trade strategies by
buying European stocks and short-selling U.S. shares.
Pairs trades, a market neutral strategy which matches a long
position with a short position in two stocks of the same sector,
creates a hedge against the overall market as the investor bets
solely on the gap between the performance of the two stocks.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX, was
up 2.7 percent at 28.52 on Wednesday, after hitting a six-week
high of 28.68 earlier in the session.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a
decline in share prices on the Euro STOXX 50 index, has jumped
35 percent over the past two weeks, while stocks have been
moving sideways.
"Selling pressures are suddenly back, although it's only
when stock indexes break below their recent short-term sideway
channel that a real correction will start, with potentially a 50
percent retracement of the July 25-August 21 rally," Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said.