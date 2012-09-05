* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat after choppy trade
* Caution before European Central Bank meeting
* Technical charts show bias is on the upside
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 5 European shares steadied at the
close on Wednesday, in sight of earlier one-month lows, with
investors avoiding big bets before Thursday's meeting of the
European Central Bank, which might announce a bond-buying plan
but offer limited details.
Analysts said the market was cautiously positioned for a
series of critical events, including a ruling by Germany's
Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's
bailout fund is compatible with German law, and that the chances
of a rally were therefore quite high.
Shares rebounded in choppy afternoon trade on Wednesday
after a media report said the ECB planned to buy unlimited
amounts of short-term debt to ease the region's financial
crisis, but caution soon returned to the market.
"If we do get some concrete details on the ECB bond purchase
plans, there is potential for a bigger market reaction," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.
The ECB said in August it would start buying Spanish and
Italian bonds again to ease pressure on borrowing costs, but
only if governments first sought help from the euro zone's
rescue fund and met strict conditions.
Further details of the plan will be revealed by ECB
President Mario Draghi after Thursday's policy meeting.
Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private
Banking, which manages about 170 billion euros, said that
positive momentum could continue beyond the announcement of a
possible bond purchase programme by the ECB and any correction
in share prices should be a buying opportunity.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended flat at 1,079.24 points after touching 1,074.05, the
lowest since early August, earlier in the session.
Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent as low demand at a
German Bund auction signalled that investor appetite for
safe-haven assets was drying up, a positive sign for equities.
Healthcare stocks, traditionally seen as a defensive
sector, rose 0.9 percent to become the top gainer, while energy
shares tracked weaker oil prices to fall 1.6 percent.
Telecoms were down 0.6 percent and utilities
dropped 0.2 percent.
CONSOLIDATION PHASE
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.2 percent to 2,441.81 points.
"We are probably going to continue in the 100-point range.
The good news is that all this is taking place above the 200-day
moving average," Phil Roberts, chief European technical
strategist at Barclays Capital, said.
"You have got an event risk this week. It seems the market
is waiting in a bullish fashion. You may set the stops below
2,400, but risks are to the upside."
But analysts said gains were likely to be limited because
the macroeconomic outlook is poor. A purchasing managers' survey
showed the euro zone probably slipped back into recession in the
current quarter as the erosion of economic confidence that began
in smaller economies sapped powerhouse Germany.
"Global growth concerns are starting to overtake the euro
zone's break up worries. You would expect to see the sectors
within Europe, such as banks, telecoms and utilities, starting
to outperform in that kind of scenario," Parkes said.
Among individual movers, Nokia slumped 13 percent
after the company and Microsoft Corp showcased the new
Lumia smartphone in New York in hopes of competing with Apple
and Samsung, but analysts were less
impressed.