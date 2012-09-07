* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent

* Xstrata surges on revised Glencore bid

* Cyclical shares rally; banks, miners climb

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 7 European shares struck a 13-month high on high volumes on Friday, with the European Central Bank's bond buying plan continuing to help the market and on rising expectations that U.S. jobs data later could surprise on the upside.

Stocks had potential to gain further in the near term, although uncertainty related to events such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 12-13 meeting and a ruling by the German Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's bailout fund would keep investors cautious, analysts said.

At 1044 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,108.96 points after rising to 1,113.22, the highest since July 2011, while volumes were 74 percent of their 90-day daily average by midday. The index jumped 2.6 percent on Thursday after the ECB committed to a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme.

"The ECB is taking quite heavy measures to address the credit crisis and the market's positive reaction is going to continue for some time," said Ben Hauzenberger, fund manager at Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, which manages about 60 billion Swiss francs ($62.85 billion).

"There are still several uncertainties in the market, but we see some interesting opportunities (such as) the software sector, as companies in the sector have continued to invest."

Cyclical sectors, which generally derive strength from an improvement in economic activity, led the rally. Banks, miners and construction shares rose 1.9 to 2.7 percent. French bank Natixis surged 7.9 percent and Credit Agricole, jumped 7.5 percent.

Euro zone banks, up 3.3 percent, have shot up 47 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July the bank was ready to take all necessary measures to save the euro. Spain's IBEX has surged 33 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB is up 29 percent.

Xstrata surged 7.2 percent after commodity trader Glencore raised its offer for the miner to salvage a bid, worth about $37 billion, that had appeared to be heading for the rocks after Xstrata shareholder Qatar held out for more. Glencore fell 4.5 percent.

FOCUS ON JOBS

After Thursday's share boost following the ECB policy meeting, focus has shifted to U.S. economic numbers. Expectations of a big rise in U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers, due out at 1230 GMT, have risen since data on private sector employment showed robust growth for last month.

A Reuters survey forecasts growth in non-farm payrolls slowed last month to 125,000 from 163,000 in July. However, the private sector figures on Thursday led JPMorgan to push up its forecast for the non-farm data to a gain of 150,000 jobs, from 115,000 estimated earlier.

"Whilst better employment reports should be welcomed as confirmation that the U.S. economy remains resilient, the data should put to bed the need for more QE (quantitative easing) in the U.S. in the near term," Gerard Lane, analyst at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, said in a note.

Charts painted a positive picture after recent price movements and analysts said the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, up 1.3 percent at 2,557.57 points, hovered around a critical point.

"We need a weekly close above 2,500 to confirm a bullish trend. If it is achieved, and given that the U.S. market is making new highs as well, it would be very encouraging," Tim Parker, technical analyst at Westhouse Securities, said.

Petra Kerssenbrock, technical strategist at Commerzbank, said the outlook for the index had improved and the next resistance was coming at 2,600.

"I expect to see a consolidation at this area but ... I expect all those consolidations to be trend-confirming to the upside, as long as there is no negative news flow, from the ECB for example," she said.

Some analysts, however, advised caution going forward.

"Draghi's proposals are said to have 'created a backstop' for markets but do little to rescue the region's economy," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley.

"With the Chinese economy slowing fast and the U.S. struggling to achieve 'escape velocity' ahead of the forthcoming 'fiscal cliff', we see near-term risks to the downside in equities."

In a bid to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years, China, the world's second-biggest economy and top metals consumer, approved 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion.