LONDON Jan 18 European shares slipped on Friday
as disappointing economic data in the UK and U.S. dampened
sentiment, but technical support and on-going central bank
stimulus measures kept indexes at multi-month highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 1.01 points at 1,164.53 points.
The outlook for global growth took a knock after a shock
fall in UK retail sales cast a pall over 2013 expectations,
while in the United States consumer sentiment unexpectedly
deteriorated for a second straight month to its lowest in over a
year.
That dented momentum in retailers and took some of
the shine off gains in miners, which rose after data in
China showed economic growth accelerated for the first time in
two years in December.
"We have had the good China data and reasonable earnings in
the U.S. which has been quite supportive. I think the markets
can push higher but we are running out of catalysts," Guy
Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.