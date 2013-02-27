* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent
* Italy bond auction assuages investor fears
* U.S. Fed defends asset buying plans
* Bouygues, EADS, WEIR rally on earnings hopes
* Petrofac, Jeronimo Martins fall on profit misses
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 27 European shares found firmer
footing on Wednesday, having tumbled lower in the previous
session after the inconclusive Italian election, as investors
used the opportunity to buy back in on beaten down assets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 10.33 points, or 0.9
percent at 1,160.58, led by strength in benchmark indexes in
Italy and Spain, which had fallen 4.9 and 3.2
percent, respectively, on Tuesday after the election stalemate
renewed concerns about the euro zone's future.
"There's a lot of money ready to go in on the dips and
people do tend to invest by looking in the rear-view mirror and
there's nothing that increases confidence more than a market
that has performed well," Peter Clark, chief investment officer
at Igenious Asset Management, said.
The euro zone blue chip index and the broader
STOXX 600 remain up around 9 percent and 7 percent,
respectively, since November as central banks stepped in with
unprecedented support the global financial system.
A well-bid Italian bond auction, the first test of investor
demand for the country's debt after the weekend elections,
helped stocks recover on Wednesday.
As did the U.S. Federal Reserve's defence of its bond-buying
plans - seen as broadly supportive of equities over other asset
classes - and data showing businesses were becoming more
confident in the durability of the economic recovery.
France's CAC 40 index was among the top performing
euro zone country indexes with a 1.9 percent rise, aided by
robust results newsflow from Bouygues and EADS
.
Bouygues jumped 13.2 percent after the construction-to-media
conglomerate unveiled a 3 percent rise in full-year sales, while
maintaining its dividend.
Airbus parent EADS advanced 6.5 percent as it predicted
higher profit this year on the heels of stronger than expected
2012 earnings and a clampdown on costs.
British engineer Weir jumped 7.3 percent after
posted a forecast-beating 12 percent rise in profits in 2012.
British oil services firm Petrofac and Portuguese
retailer Jeronimo Martins, however, fell 6.3 percent
and 6.1 percent respectively after both missed profit forecasts,
while Kazakh miner ENRC shed 2.6 percent after warning
of significant asset writedowns.
BUY THE DIPS
On the whole, European earnings have underwhelmed in the
current quarter. Companies have so far reported on average a
13.6 percent contraction in quarterly earnings year-on-year,
which has helped contribute to the euro zone blue chip index
and the broader STOXX 600 falling around 6
percent and 2 percent since the end of January.
The falls, however, have allowed earnings forecasts to catch
up with the recent moves in valuation - price-to-earnings ratio
are at post credit-crisis highs - which could benefit equities
in the longer-term.
"The recent market consolidation offers a compelling entry
point into global equity markets ... (and) we see scope for
(European) earnings to positively surprise in 2013/14 and for
the multiple to expand from 12.0 times to 12.5 times," Paul
Reynolds, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said, adding Deutsche
remained bullish on the Stoxx 600.
Telecoms rose 1.7 percent, led by heavyweight mobile
telecoms firm Vodafone, which climbed 2 percent boosted
by a media report that it has suspended plans to approach Kabel
Deutschland Holding AG about a takeover
bid.
Spanish firm Telefonica added 3.1 percent after its
Czech unit announced plans to restart a share buyback
programme.