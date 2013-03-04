* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* Miners dented as China curbs property growth
* HSBC down on earnings disappointment
* Aviva falls on fears of dividend cut
* France Telco rallies as MS sees shares revival
By David Brett
LONDON, March 4 Worries over global growth
dented the mining sector by midday on Monday, dragging back
European equities which were also under pressure after earnings
from heavyweight HSBC missed expectations.
By 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was 4.42 points,
or 0.4 percent lower, at 1,164.22.
Miners fell sharply, down 2.3 percent, after Beijing
tightened its grip on the property sector - a large consumer of
base metals - adding to the poor growth sentiment.
Global miner Anglo American fell 3 percent as Nomura
cut its rating on the firm to "reduce" on valuation grounds as
it said it sees further strain on earnings.
Compounding the downbeat tone, the UK construction PMI hit
its lowest level since October 2009 while euro zone sentiment
tumbled in March, breaking a six-month trend of gains due to
renewed political uncertainty following Italy's inconclusive
election.
Added into the mix, Washington appears no closer to avoiding
automatic budget cutting triggers - called the "sequester" -
which threaten to curb growth the world's biggest economy.
"On the whole I am a little bit concerned and in the
short-term I do not think the market can push up through fresh
highs," Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equity markets strategist at
Deutsche Postbank, said.
Most major European indexes have edged back from multi-year
highs hit around the end of January as strong gains coupled with
weak corporate and macro data has seen investors take a
step-back. The euro zone blue chip index is now testing trend
line support around 2,600 from June 2012 lows having hit a top
of about 2,754.
"(As well as macro uncertainty) companies in Europe are not
delivering such strong figures like their U.S. counterparts so
it is not a scenario at the moment that we can just move
straight through," Sonnenschein said.
Half of European companies to have reported earnings in the
current quarter have missed expectation, with year-on-year
earnings contracting by 9.6 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine Data.
That compares with S&P 500 companies, two-thirds of
which have beaten or met expectation with average earnings
growth of 5.5 percent over the same period.
Europe's largest bank HSBC, down 2.8 percent,
dragged the banking sector lower after falling short of
expectations with a near $21 billion pretax profit for last
year.
A promise by HSBC to raise its dividend did little to offset
the disappointment over the earnings miss, while insurer Aviva
shed 2.8 percent on concerns it will cut its dividend
when full-year results are announced later this week.
STAPLE SUPPORT
Strength in defensive staples - those companies which
provide goods and services that consumers need even in an
austere economic climate, such as utilities and drugmakers -
prevented the indexes from further falls.
Drugmaker Shire was up 0.6 percent, British American
Tobacco added 1.7 percent, while utilities Severn Trent
and Centrica added 1.1 and 2.2 percent
respectively.
Centrica was also boosted by an upgrade to "buy" from "hold"
from Societe Generale, which said the firm offers attractive
valuation, balance sheet strength, cash generation and
disciplined investment.
Goldman Sachs said while near-term risks are high and
domestic growth is sluggish, European equities remain good
value, especially versus bonds.
"We search for structural growth stories which are not
already heavily priced; we think sectors such as autos, tech,
personal & household goods and healthcare fall into this
category," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
France Telecom, however, was the standout
individual riser, up 5.8 percent and leading gains in the
telecom sector, after Morgan Stanley double upgraded the
telecoms firm to "overweight" from "underweight", mainly on
valuation grounds.
"We think France Telecom 2013 is unlikely to be as
good an opportunity as BT 2009 (shares nearly quadrupled
in value since their 2009 trough) where cash flow upgrades and
re-rating in equal measure drove the tripling of the stock,"
Morgan Stanley said in a note.