* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* Fitch Italy downgrade hits banks
* Austere regulatory environment knocks UK lenders
* Norway's DNB lower on provision concerns
* Drugmaker Elan rallies on $1 bln share buyback
By David Brett
LONDON, March 11 European stocks pulled back
from more than four-year highs on Monday as banking shares
tumbled after Italy's credit downgrade and due to potentially
austere regulatory measures in the UK.
By 1134 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 4.98
points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,190.22. It had closed at 1,195.20
on Friday, a level not seen since September 2008 as the prospect
of continued central bank support for the global financial
system supported equities.
Banks led the market slightly lower on Monday,
dropping 1.4 percent. Italian lenders suffered the biggest falls
after Fitch cut the country's credit rating and put it on
negative outlook late on Friday after last month's inconclusive
election.
Pressure on Italian banks to increase provisions against bad
debt could rise after the credit rating cut.
"The downgrade in itself is limited to one notch, but the
negative outlook means that, should the structural reform come
to a stop and the recession deepen further, then more downgrades
are in the pipeline," Nicola Marinelli, fund manager at
Glendevon King Asset Management, said.
"This could push some bonds into the high-yield rating
category meaning that there could be a wave of forced sellers.
Hence we wait for the chain reaction to unfold before build
positions in the names/sector," he said.
Spreads on weaker euro zone countries' bonds widened in the
wake of the Italian downgrade.
Italy's benchmark FTSEMIB share index, which is
heavily weighted towards financial stocks, was down 0.8 percent.
It has dipped 0.4 percent year-to-date, underperforming indexes
of struggling southern European peers such as Spain,
whose IBEX is up 5.6 percent in 2013.
Goldman Sachs cut its estimates across the board for Italian
banks as non-performing loans continue to rise and coverage
ratios keep dropping, noting that the pressure to make
provisions for bad loans is mounting.
The pressure to increase reserves also weighed on Norway's
top bank DNB, which fell 2.9 percent after the
country's financial regulator said insurers needed to build up
more reserves to reflect increasing life expectancy. It said
they would need some 50 billion crowns ($8.72 billion) more than
previously forecast.
EARNINGS RECOVERY DOUBT
Hopes had been high for a big recovery in bank earnings in
the coming 12 months as the industry gets to grips with the
post-credit crisis austere landscape.
Analysts forecast European banks' earnings will grow around
25 percent in the coming year, albeit from depressed levels,
while European companies as a whole will average just 5.2
percent earnings growth, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data.
However, there was concern that new rules will further crimp
UK lenders' ability to boost earnings after an influential panel
of lawmakers said Britain's financial regulator should be given
responsibility to decide how far banks can leverage their
capital for investment and lending.
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Lloyds
Banking Group fell by up to 2.8 percent.
Regulatory measures could potentially have a knock-on effect
for interdealer brokers such as ICAP and Tullet Prebon
, which each fell around 4 percent.
UBS downgraded both firms to "sell", saying it expects
structural pressures on banks could depress the trading volumes
of intermediaries.
Top individual movers in Europe were affected by analysts'
rating changes.
Accountancy software provider Sage shed 3.3 percent
after BofA Merrill Lynch cut its rating to "underperform".
Among standout gainers was Italian carmaker Fiat,
which climbed 1.6 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its
recommendation to "buy" from "hold" saying the firm's shares had
been "overlooked and undervalued".
Top riser was Irish drugmaker Elan, jumping 5.7
percent after it announced the pricing of a $1 billion share
buyback.