* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent

* Miners fall, Randgold suffers after results

* ECB expected to cut rates by 25 basis points

* Equity market reaction seen muted

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, May 2 European shares traded slightly lower on Thursday, hampered by weaker basic resources stocks, while oil majors BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell saw solid gains after unveiling robust earnings reports.

Randgold Resources, a mining company, was a significant faller after it posted a drop in first-quarter profit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,200.64 by 1056 GMT, having risen almost 5 percent over the past two weeks partly in anticipation of the European Central Bank lowering its main interest rate by 25 basis points later in the day.

Traders said the equity market reaction to the decision, due at 1145 GMT, was likely to be muted since the move has been so well flagged.

ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT, which could offer clues on whether more rate cuts or other easing measures could be in the pipeline, has the propensity to have a greater impact, they said.

Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, reckoned the market will be unmoved should the ECB deliver the expected rate cut.

"It's all priced in," he said.

"Really the key question is will they give any indications as to extraordinary measures or non-standard measures to try and free up the lending channels," he said, seeing choppy trade before, during, and after the news conference.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources sector shed 0.4 percent, with Randgold down 2.1 percent after its results.

The weakness was countered by oil majors BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell, up 2.5 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, after earnings from the pair beat forecasts.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,710.07. The index has jumped 157 points over the past two weeks in the run-up to the ECB meeting from a closing trough of 2,553 hit on April 17.

"If they don't cut then we revisit the lows - we've rallied 6 percent in the last ten days purely on the fact that people are now expecting the ECB to do something," said Nick Xanders, head of European equity strategy at BTIG.