* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
* China imports and exports up, helping resources stocks
* Henkel and ING highlight good earnings
* Standard Chartered slump after rare profit fall
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 8 Demand for miners helped European
shares edge higher on Wednesday, following strong Chinese trade
data which served to underpin major European indexes around
multi-year highs.
Signs of a better outlook for China helped maintain bullish
sentiment in equities which on Tuesday saw German and U.S.
stocks hit all-time highs.
STOXX 600 Basic Resources, which include mining and
commodity related stocks, rose 0.8 percent along with a firmer
copper price following the data.
The sector was down 25 percent on the year to the middle of
April, but has rallied 10.5 percent since then.
"The miners have bottomed for the moment, selling has slowed
down and they've seen some support forming over the last few
weeks," Ioan Smith, director at Knight Capital said, although he
warned about the quality of the Chinese data.
"There's an element in the miners as well as the broader
market of buying on a fear of missing out gains... But when
people dig down into the numbers they'll notice some spurious
data in there."
European shares are at multi-year or all-time highs despite
weak domestic economic data, thanks in part to central bank
stimulus helping to support asset prices.
By 0740 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2
percent at 1,223.06, having hit 1,224.38, its highest level
since July 2008, with a spate of good earnings reports also
helping to set fresh highs.
The German DAX built on the all-time highs set on
Tuesday, led up by a 3.7 percent rise in Henkel.
The consumer goods group posted a better-than-expected rise
in first quarter operating profit on strong demand for its
washing powders, cleaning products and shampoos.
Dutch finance group ING also surged after results,
up 4 percent in early trade to be the top blue chip gainer in
Europe after posting slightly higher than expected profits and
saying it plans to divest more assets.
In general, earnings season in Europe has been
disappointing, with 53 percent of STOXX 600 companies
having missed expectations year to date, compared to 27 percent
in the United States, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
One weaker reporter on Wednesday was Standard Chartered
, down 4.7 percent after suffering a drop in
first-quarter operating profit the session after good results
for peer HSBC had fuelled optimism for its report.
"The group delivered revenues "slightly ahead" of Q1 last
year and this would be seen as a disappointment for a bank that
is targeting (near) double-digit revenue growth," RBC Capital
Markets said in a note.