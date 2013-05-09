* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct * Euro STOXX 50 tests trendline started in mid-April * Pop Milano shares tumble as overhaul plan seen on hold * Buy calls for further upside -Louis Capital's Troin-Lajous By Blaise Robinson PARIS, May 9 European stocks slipped off multi-year highs on Thursday as investors cashed in recent lofty gains in defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and utilities. Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano was among Europe's top losers, sliding 8.3 percent on concerns that a plan to transform the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company could be delayed, or even dropped. At 1015 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,227.63 points, off a near five-year high hit on Wednesday. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 0.7 percent to 2,765.91 points, retreating from a near two-year high. Volumes were thin however, with the Swiss, Austrian and Nordic markets shut for national holidays. "The mood is still bullish, but there's a growing contradiction between the deteriorating macro backdrop and the positive price action with a recent reversal by cyclical sectors, so people have to be cautious," said Jerome Troin-Lajous at equity sales at Louis Capital Markets in Paris. "There's probably some upside potential left, but at this point it's better for investors to use call options rather than buying stocks directly to position themselves for further gains on the market, to minimize the risks in case of a pull-back." The Euro STOXX 50, up nearly 10 percent in the past three weeks, was testing a strong support level representing a positive trendline started in mid-April. Crossing below it could signal the start of a consolidation period. Defensive stocks slid, with E.ON down 0.8 percent, AB Inbev off 0.9 percent and Merck sliding 0.4 percent, as investors cashed in recent gains. They turned their focus to cyclical stocks such as steel and mining companies, pushing the STOXX basic resources sector index up 0.8 percent. ArcelorMittal added 1.5 percent and BHP Billiton was 1 percent higher. "The mood seems quite positive, and we're seeing inflows into equities mostly due to the strong liquidity, but with no visibility on the macro front and no signal that Europe might be turning the corner in the next nine to 12 months, this rally is fragile," a Paris-based equity trader said.