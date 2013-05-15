* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* DAX hits record high, then slips back
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rises after results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 15 European shares were mixed in
early trade on Wednesday, taking a breather from a sharp rally
started in mid-April, with lower-than-expected growth data for
Germany and France denting investor appetite.
At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.04 percent at 1,237.77 points, while
the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.3 percent at 2,786.46 points.
Germany's DAX pierced above its recent record high
in early trade, gaining as much as 0.37 percent, before slipping
back into negative territory, down 0.05 percent.
Data showed Germany's economy grew just 0.1 percent in the
first quarter, while France entered a shallow recession,
contracting by 0.2 percent, more than economists had expected.
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said the sluggish
data reinforced the view that the European Central Bank's policy
stance will have to remain very accommodative for a while.
"There won't be changes for now regarding central bank
policy, which is supporting inflows into risky assets. Investors
are digesting the bad GDP figures, but the main focus for (the)
market is still the liquidity."
Shares in Allianz climbed 0.7 percent after the
insurance group posted a surge in profit and revenue, while
steelmaker ThyssenKrupp rose 3.6 percent after
reporting better-than-expected profit and on speculation that
the sale of its Steel America unit is imminent.
Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
rose 1.8 percent after the bank posted a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss, fuelling hopes of a turnaround for the lender,
embroiled in a derivatives scandal.
European stocks have gained nearly 10 percent since
mid-April, boosted in part by the ECB's supportive monetary
policy, including an interest rate cut earlier this month.
"The euro zone economy is stalled, but people are buying for
the medium term, betting that things will improve on the macro
front around September," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"Investors are buying every dip. With gold now bearish and
high-yield debt in a bubble, equities is the only interesting
risky asset class out there."