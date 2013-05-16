* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent
* Zurich, National Grid fall after results
* Richemont rallies on dividend hike
By David Brett
LONDON, May 16 European shares fell slightly by
midday on Thursday after some investors took profits on updates
from Zurich Insurance Group and National Grid as indexes hovered
near multi-year highs.
At 1040 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1
percent at 1,244.74 although it held near five-year highs set in
the previous session.
"There is some profit taking on stocks post results," a
London-based trader said.
Heavyweight Swiss insurer Zurich fell 3.2 percent
after missing expectations with a 7 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit.
National Grid led utilities lower, down 2.1
percent with traders citing concerns over the sustainability of
the company's dividend policy and earnings after the British
energy distributor's results.
Liberum said consensus earnings expectations for 2014 for
National Grid remain at risk, even though it has beaten
forecasts in the current year.
Weak economic data is fanning speculation the European
Central Bank could do more to help the euro zone economy out of
recession. Easy monetary policy from major central banks is
driving cash into equity markets.
"Markets have rallied hard recently and in a low interest
rate environment and with quantitative easing measures in place,
equities are still the place to be," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader
at SecurEquity, said.
The hunt for investment returns was reflected in a 6.3
percent rise for Richemont, after the Swiss watchmaker
and jeweler proposed a substantial hike in its dividend to 1
Swiss franc per share.
Swedish communications firm Tele2 fell 22.6
percent after trading without rights to a hefty special
dividend.
The recent surge in markets helped Aviva business
rise by nearly a fifth in its first quarter. The British
insurer's shares rose 7.4 percent.