* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.9 percent
* Investors react to late bounce on Wall Street
* Shares face strong resistance in near term
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 8 European shares rebounded on
Monday, with a late recovery on Wall Street on Friday on
expectations the economy could withstand a cut in U.S. monetary
stimulus prompting investors to return to the market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.0 percent higher
at 1,174.15 points at 0830 GMT. It closed 1.3 percent lower on
Friday after U.S. jobs data came in much stronger than expected,
boosting chances of the Federal Reserve soon scaling back its
bond buying operations.
"European investors overreacted on Friday as the current
environment is not as bad as the market showed. U.S. jobs data
was good and painted a positive picture for the economy,
outpacing stimulus tapering concerns," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"However, the pressure on stocks will persist in the medium
term as the reporting season might disappoint. Especially the
automobile and the machinery sector might see a marginal decline
in earnings. We are 'underweight' both the sectors."
U.S. aluminium major Alcoa starts the U.S. earnings
season after the market close on Monday. Europe's reporting
season kicks off later and will peak in the third week of July.
European investors also reacted positively to news that
Portugal's Prime Minister reached a deal with his junior
coalition partner to end a rift that had threatened the
country's bailout programme, while Greece looked close to
securing its next tranche of aid.
Analysts said they did not expect negative news from a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. Greece hopes
to get the go-ahead for the release of 8.1 billion euros ($10.5
billion) as part of its 240-billion-euro rescue package.
"It would be good to see some positive developments related
to Greece. And if the political situation in Portugal is also
getting resolved, then more uncertainties are disappearing,
which are good for the market," Koen De Leus, senior economist
at KBC in Brussels, said.
Charts showed that European equities needed to clear some
hurdles in the near term to retain the uptrend.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.3 percent to 2,628.91 points, but might struggle to move
beyond its 200-day moving average at 2,635.