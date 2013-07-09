* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent

* Alcoa earnings boost market sentiment

* EDF jumps on French tariff hikes

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 9 European shares extended their gains into a second session on Tuesday on optimism about the health of the world-leading U.S. economy and a solid start to the earnings season there.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at 1,190.74, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday, after Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminium producer, unveiled a larger-than-expected adjusted second-quarter profit.

The corporate news followed recent strong jobs data.

But traders noted that while Alcoa's robust earnings were acting as a short-term positive, they could add weight to the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start to scale back it quantitative easing (QE) programme.

"The start of the Q2 earnings season in the U.S. is boosting sentiment," Sanlam Securities' head of trading Mark Ward said.

"However, corporate earnings news that is too good may spark caution amongst shareholders as a recovering economy will likely increase the chance of a speedier tapering of the Fed's QE programme."

EDF led European gainers, up 9 percent, after the French government allowed a 5-percent rise in electricity tariffs in August and 5 percent more in August next year.

Trading volume in EDF was robust, at 125 percent of its 90-day daily average, against the FTSEurofirst 300 on 13 percent.

Technical analysts were bullish on the prospects for the Euro STOXX 50, up 0.8 percent at 2,672.02 points, which with Monday's 2.1 percent advance has broken decisively back above its 200-day moving average, currently at 2,635.

Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said that if the index continues to push on, "which looks likely at this stage", the next target will be 2,718, a previous level of resistance.

Whilst many investors were focused on Alcoa, long perceived as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, some traders were putting more onus on earnings from banks given what they will imply about the health of global financial markets.

European shares have just suffered their first quarterly loss in a year, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to start trimming down its QE programme, which has sparked a sell-off in both fixed income and equity markets worldwide.

"The banks on Friday are going to be a bigger indicator of how the season will be (than Alcoa)," said Nick Xanders, head of European equity strategy at BTIG. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan are both set to post earnings on Friday.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, top analysts predict that STOXX Europe 600 companies will beat expectations for the second quarter by 0.4 percent, with financials likely to beat predictions by 0.8 percent and consumer staples seen recording 1.4 percent higher earnings than estimates.