* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent
* Bernanke sees policy accommodation for "foreseeable
future"
* Growth sensitive stocks lead market higher
* May high on EuroSTOXX 50 eyed to confirm positive trend
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 11 European shares hit five-week
highs on Thursday, led by growth-sensitive stocks, after the
chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed his commitment
to easy monetary policy in the near-term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.9 percent
to 1,120.38, its highest level since early June, after Ben
Bernanke said that a "highly accommodative policy is needed for
the foreseeable future" at a conference on Wednesday evening.
His words spurred risk assets on after a mixed market
reaction to the initial release of the Fed meeting's minutes.
"My base case was always that the market had got ahead of
itself in terms of pricing in how soon tapering was going to
occur," said Ioan Smith, managing director at KCG Europe.
He added that the words 'foreseeable future' were the key in
tempering expectations for an early withdrawal of stimulus.
The Euro STOXX 50 gained 1.3 percent, rising to
2,694.84, jumping above the June 19 close at 2,684 just before
the Fed confirmed it was looking to slow asset purchases by the
end of the year, sending shares sharply lower the following day.
The index is still down 5 percent since Bernanke first
hinted that the Fed may look to slow stimulus at the conference
after the release of the previous meeting's minutes on May 22.
Basic resources, sensitive to sentiment towards the
economy, were the top sectoral gainers, up 3.6 percent, with
precious metal miners benefiting in addition from strength in
gold as a safe-haven asset against a weaker dollar.
Mexico-focused precious metals miner Fresnillo
gained 9.7 percent, the top FTSEurofirst riser, while Randgold
was up 5.6 percent. Fresnillo had fallen 23 percent
since the beginning of June, with gold bearing the brunt of
concerns over the Fed asset purchase programme.
Despite bridging the "bearish gap" formed on June 20 after
the last Fed meeting, Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at
Trading Central, said that the EuroSTOXX 50 remains in a
potential "broadening top pattern", marked by higher highs and
lower lows with no clear trend for the time being.
"We are neutral on the European equity market. Only a break
below 2,494 or above [the May high at] 2,852 would reinstate a
negative or positive trend," he said.