By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 11 European shares hit a five-week
high on Thursday, led by growth-sensitive stocks, after the
chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed his commitment
to easy monetary policy in the near-term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 touched 1,201.79,
its highest level since early June, after Ben Bernanke said that
a "highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable
future" at a conference on Wednesday evening.
His words spurred risk assets on after a mixed market
reaction to the initial release of the Fed meeting's minutes. At
the meeting in June, the Fed said it was looking to tighten
policy by the end of the year, rocking equity markets.
"Bernanke's gone from hawkish to dovish in one fell swoop...
the confusion aspect isn't helpful, but over the longer stretch
you have to take a brighter view equities than previously," Dan
Reed, head of CFD trading at Beaufort Securities, said.
"Maybe he is trying to rein back from the caution he
prompted initially, but the consistency in his communication
needs to be better, and I'm cautious about buying into this."
At 1042 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 0.6 percent at
1,196.96, with the Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 percent,
rising to 2,683.77 and back around pre-Fed meeting levels.
The index is still down over 5 percent since Bernanke first
hinted that the Fed may look to slow stimulus at the conference
after the release of the previous meeting's minutes on May 22.
Basic resources, sensitive to sentiment towards the
economy, were the top sectoral gainers, up 3.7 percent, with
precious metal miners benefiting in addition from strength in
gold as a safe-haven asset against a weaker dollar.
The sector has underperformed so far this year, down 24
percent.
"With the miners, the sector is vastly underowned. In such
an environment, the price can get squeezed up without a
fundamental re-rating of the sector," Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
Mexico-focused precious metals miner Fresnillo
gained 9.6 percent, the top FTSEurofirst riser, while Randgold
RRS.L was up 5.4 percent. Fresnillo had fallen 23 percent since
the beginning of June, with gold bearing the brunt of concerns
over the Fed asset purchase programme.
The regional underperformer was Portugal, with its blue-chip
index down 1.6 percent after the president rejected a
plan to heal a government rift, raising the prospect of early
elections just as the country tries to exit its EU bailout
programme.