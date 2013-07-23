* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* KPN unit sale, Vivendi deals spark rally in telecoms
* Reports on Chinese rail projects boost mining shares
* Spain's debt auction helps local banks
* Room on the upside for indexes in short term -chartist
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 23 European shares rose to
seven-week highs on Tuesday as China's plan to support growth
boosted mining shares and a flurry of deal activity sparked a
rally in the telecoms sector.
Spanish banks also climbed, benefiting from rising risk
appetite and they extended gains after demand for a short-term
Spanish bond sale came in at the top end of forecasts and
10-year Spanish yields fell to five-week lows.
BBVA was up 3.8 percent and Banco Santander
was 2.3 percent higher.
At 1035 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,213.78 points, a level
not seen since early June.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4
percent, at 2,736.29 points. The blue-chip index has surged 10
percent since late June, mirroring sharp gains on Wall Street,
where the S&P 500 has hit record closing highs.
"The trend is pretty strong in the short term, and the index
should test the 2,750-2,760 zone pretty soon. Beyond that, we'll
be looking at the year's highs hit in late May," said José
Antonio González, chartist at EuroScreener, in Zaragoza, Spain.
Dutch telecoms group KPN was up 3.2 percent in
volumes that were nearly four times the stock's daily average
volume, after the firm said it would sell its E-Plus unit to
Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros in cash and
a 17.6 percent stake in the merged company.
French construction-to-telecom conglomerate Bouygues
surged 6.4 percent in twice its average daily volume
and SFR parent Vivendi added 3.3 percent after the
firms said they had entered talks to share part of their mobile
networks.
Vivendi shares were also boosted by news that the group is
in exclusive talks to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
to Dubai-based Etisalat in one of the biggest
emerging market deals this year.
Miners also helped fuel the market's gains on Tuesday, after
media reports from China that said the government would use
railway projects to help cut gluts in steel, cement and other
construction materials, and would not let economic growth drop
below 7 percent.
Anglo American gained 2.5 percent and BHP Billiton
added 2.2 percent. The sector is down 20 percent
year-to-date, hurt by concerns about a slowdown in China's
economic growth.
"Anything even slightly positive coming out of China becomes
a trigger because these shares are ripe for a technical
rebound," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF)
trader said.
Bucking the trend, Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer
dropped 13 percent after warning on lower full-year
profits, while STMicroelectronics shed 6.6 percent
after the maker of semiconductors posted a quarterly loss more
than double that of a year earlier.
About 18 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies
have reported second-quarter results so far this earnings
season, with 50 percent of the firms meeting or beating profit
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. On
revenues, 64 percent of the firms have met or beaten forecasts.