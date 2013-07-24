* FTSEurofirst 300 up 10.88 points to 1,218.04
* Revival of factory activity in Europe boosts sentiment
* EasyJet guidance boosts airline shares
* ARM, Tate & Lyle and Kingfisher rise after updates
* Goldman Sachs ups 12-month view on European equities
By David Brett
LONDON, July 24 Signs of economic revival in the
euro zone and bullish earnings from companies including
technology firm Arm and low-cost airline easyJet boosted
European shares by midday on Wednesday.
By 1047 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 10.88
points, 0.9 percent, to 1,218.04, while the euro zone blue chip
index (STOXX) rose 1.1 percent to 2,753.13.
The short-term technical view for the STOXX remained bullish
having found support on the 50 percent retracement level of
2,662 then the 38.2 percent level of 2,700, but it would need to
break higher and close above 2,735 to target the all-important
high of 2,822.
The main driver of gains in Europe on Wednesday was data
showing factories in the euro zone increased output for the
first time in well over a year, traders said.
But John Clarke, chief investment officer at GHC Capital
Markets, said investors should not be getting too far ahead of
themselves.
"As a short-term indicator the euro zone composite data has
a tendency to under-predict the downside, which is why I
concentrate on monetary trends," he said.
"The problem is as a monetarist you have seen no real pick
up in bank lending ... and that makes me worried about the euro
zone (growth)," he said.
Clarke said economic growth will drive a continued re-rating
of equities, but he expects this to occur more in the United
States and in part in the UK than the euro zone.
Earnings momentum remains in downgrade territory for all
major European sectors except for airlines, according to
Datastream.
Low-cost airline easyJet was a runaway success, its
shares rising 7.7 percent and lifting the broader travel and
leisure sector by 1.4 percent after issuing
stronger-than-expected full-year profit guidance.
ARM, which designs chips for use in mobile computers
and telephones including Apple's iPhone, rose 5.1 percent and
helped lift the technology sector 1 percent after the
UK-based firm beat expectations for its second quarter with a 30
percent rise in adjusted pretax profit.
British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle and Kingfisher
, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, climbed as
much as 3 percent after their respective updates.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs was more bullish on
European equities, raising its rating over a 12-month timeframe
to "overweight" from "neutral", arguing that the region's stock
markets should be boosted by accommodative monetary policies and
signs of an economic recovery.