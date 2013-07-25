PARIS, July 25 European shares were steady in
early trade on Thursday, holding below eight-week highs hit in
the previous session, as a batch of mixed results from blue
chips such as Unilever prompted investors to book some
profits.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,214.92 points.
Shares in Unilever fell 1 percent after the consumer goods
giant reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and warned
that growth was slowing in emerging markets.
BASF was down 3.2 percent after the world's
largest chemicals company by sales called its 2013 profit target
into question.
"Overall, the earnings season isn't too bad, but there's a
lot of nervousness on the market after the 10 percent rally
we've just got, with very few buyers left," said Guillaume
Dumans, co-ahead of 2Bremans.