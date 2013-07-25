LONDON, July 25 Profit warnings by German
heavyweights BASF and Siemens hit the
country's stock index and cast a shadow over the broader
European market on Thursday.
The world's top chemicals group BASF warned on its 2013
profit outlook, while engineering group Siemens, Germany's
second-biggest company by market value, said it did not expect
to reach its 2014 profit margin target.
Their shares fell 4.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively,
taking the most points off Germany's DAX index, down 1
percent, and leading fallers across the FTSEurofirst 300 index
, provisionally down 0.5 percent at 1,208.57 points.
"More companies, especially cyclicals, could disappoint next
week when about three dozen major firms announce results, as
many companies suffered in the second quarter due to sluggish
industrial production and slowing growth in emerging markets,"
Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"The DAX could fall another 5 to 8 percent during the summer
months, but I don't see any further major fall as improving
economic fundamentals would keep the markets underpinned. We are
overweight healthcare, food and beverage and personal household
goods sectors as they have got positive growth momentum."