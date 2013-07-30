* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* EDF jumps 7.4 percent after lifting outlook
* Barclays drop on rights issue plans
* Volumes thin as investors await Fed
By Blaise Robinson
July 30 European shares ended slightly higher on
Tuesday as positive results from euro zone blue chips such as
EDF and Air Liquide fuelled expectations of
an earnings recovery.
Gains were capped and overall trading volumes were thin,
however, as some investors took to the sidelines pending the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday,
expected to shed light on the outlook for the Fed's quantitative
easing programme.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.01 percent higher at 1,206.18 points, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 2,759.21 points.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index gained 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 added 0.5 percent.
"We're optimistic because central banks are active, interest
rates are low, corporate default rates are historically low and
corporate results aren't too bad given the economic situation,"
said Alain Pitous, deputy CIO of Amundi, which has about 750
billion euros ($994 billion) under management.
"It's not necessarily the indexes that are rising the most,
but within indexes, you have big outperformers jumping after
reporting forecast-beating results or with a positive tone on
their outlook, and this should continue in the next few weeks."
EDF shares jumped 7.4 percent to a near two-year high after
the French power company lifted its outlook for 2013 core
profit, while Air Liquide gained 3.6 percent after
upbeat comments on its outlook.
Alcatel-Lucent also surged, up 14.4 percent after
the telecom gear maker reported forecast-beating quarterly sales
and said mobile chip maker Qualcomm will buy a minority
stake in the group.
"The turnaround story in the euro zone is gaining traction.
The recent PMIs showed improvement, the ECB is really pro-active
and there's still a lot of room on the upside for equities from
Southern Europe," said Riccardo Designori, analyst at Brown
Editore, in Milan.
"It's still going to be bumpy, we will certainly have a few
negative surprises and short-term selloffs on the market, but
with a time horizon of six months, these dips will be buying
opportunities," he said.
Most banking stocks ended the day in the red, hurt by
renewed worries over capital ratios in the sector after Barclays
said it will have to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9
billion) to plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall
spotted by Britain's financial regulator. Barclays' stock
dropped 5.7 percent.
Overall trading volumes were thin, with the volume on the
Euro STOXX 50 index only representing 70 percent of the index's
daily average volume of the past three months.