* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 percent to one-week high
* Cyclical shares rally on results, Chinese data
* Societe Generale surges as profits double
* Stocks little changed after ECB keeps rates on hold
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 1 Shares in European cyclicals,
mining companies and banks in particular, rose on Thursday on
stronger Chinese data and robust corporate earnings, sending the
stock market to one-week highs.
Shares were little changed after the European Central Bank
left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent, with
investors turning their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index climbed 2
percent, the biggest sectoral gain, after a report showed growth
in the manufacturing sector in China, the world's biggest metals
consumer, picked up slightly last month.
"You are seeing a pro-cyclical, pro-value day, with people
switching out of defensives. Cyclical shares are being driven by
China data as well as by the earnings reports," Graham Bishop,
senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"You are going to expect some kind of slowdown in Chinese
economic growth in the long term, but I feel comfortable with
recent statements from policymakers that they are going to
support growth in the near term."
Other cyclicals, which generally perform better than most
stocks during an economic recovery, were also in demand.
European banks advanced 1.6 percent on positive
corporate news, with Societe Generale surging 9
percent after more than doubling its second-quarter
earnings.
Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank
, rose 7.9 percent after reporting
stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, while Lloyds
gained 7 percent after saying it expected to meet
margins and cost savings targets earlier than expected.
"Banks are one of our favourite plays. The sector is geared
to the underlying economic improvement, it's cheap, it's a value
play," Bishop said.
By 1200 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.7
percent higher at 1,217.09 points after hitting a one-week high
of 1,217.37.
Thursday's earnings held surprises on the upside and
downside. Sanofi, which reported a
steeper-than-expected drop in profits, fell 6 percent, while
Aggreko dropped 5.9 percent after saying trading at its
power projects business was subdued in the six months to June
30.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, half of the
STOXX Europe 600 companies have reported second-quarter
results so far, of which 54 percent have met or beaten profit
forecasts, while the rest have missed expectations.