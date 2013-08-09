* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 percent
* Miners lead market higher, up 1.3 percent
* KPN shares jump 17 pct on America Movil offer
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 9 European shares rose on Friday,
buoyed by miners, as reassuring economic data out of China
fuelled optimism about the world's top metals consumer, while
further signs of merger activity lifted sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,223.50
by 0731 GMT, building on gains in the previous session which
were aided by robust trade data out of China, led by the STOXX
600 Basic Resources sector, up 1.3 percent.
China's industrial output rose by 9.7 percent in July, above
expectations, while retail sales increased by 13.2 percent and
consumer inflation steadied, data showed on Friday.
"It appears that concerns about more of a slowdown than you
might have wanted in China have gone away a little which... is
broadly reassuring," Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel
Hunt, said.
However, after a rally of some 10 percent from late June
lows, and as the holiday season gets underway, volumes dry up,
and second-quarter earnings unwind, he said a period of
consolidation might be on the cards for European equities.
KPN topped the FTSEurofirst 300 leader board, up
17.6 percent, after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom
giant America Movil made a bid for the Dutch
telecom group.
While the index saw a positive start to the day, it is on
course for a slight weekly loss as uncertainty about when the
U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus
programme, which has supported global assets, kept investors on
edge.
"Fed tapering talk remains a hot topic... underpinning the
oscillation we see in sentiment in the market," Ishaq Siddiqi,
market strategist at ETX Capital, said.
"Thursday's rise in US jobless claims has some rethinking
about the potential for September tapering. Investors are likely
to spend the day (considering) when the Fed will start to taper,
especially as we have little data out of the U.S. Expecting
volatility as a result of the ... confusion."