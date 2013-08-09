* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Jump in Chinese factory output sparks rally in miners
* France's CAC 40, Spain's IBEX indexes hit year highs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 9 European stocks climbed on Friday
as strong Chinese factory data fuelled a rally in mining shares,
while buoyant euro zone banks propelled French and Spanish
benchmark indices to year highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.6 percent higher at 1,229.58 points, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.3
percent to 2,825.62 points.
Paris's CAC 40 and Madrid's IBEX - which
have been outperforming the broader European market since late
June, driven by rising banking stocks - both hit their highest
levels this year on Friday.
The CAC gained 0.3 percent to close at 4,076.55 points,
surpassing a May peak and hitting its highest level since
mid-2011, following a surprisingly strong earnings season.
Societe Generale gained 1.5 percent while Michelin
added 1.9 percent.
"The structure of the rally is encouraging: you see banks
and cyclicals leading the way and beaten-down stocks such as
Peugeot recovering, while defensive shares underperform," a
Paris-based trader said.
"It's a sign that this rally could go on for a little while,
although in the short term we're ripe for a pull-back."
The bank-heavy IBEX gained 0.7 percent to 8,735.5 points,
after surpassing a January peak and hitting its highest level
since early 2012, with BBVA adding 2.4 percent and
Banco Santander gaining 0.8 percent.
But heavyweight mining stocks were the top gainers in
Europe, after data showed Chinese factory output rose 9.7
percent in July from a year earlier. That was the fastest pace
since the start of the year and added to recent data suggesting
the world's biggest metals consumer may be stabilising after
more than two years of slowing growth.
Lonmin was up 7.7 percent and Antofagasta
up 7.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index
has jumped 7.5 percent since Wednesday's close but remains down
15 percent in 2013, by far the worst sector performance this
year.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 is up 8.6 percent year-to-date,
while the Euro STOXX 50 has rallied some 13.4 percent since late
June. Alpari market strategist Craig Erlam warned the blue-chip
index could be range-bound for the rest of the month, however,
as the earnings season draws to a close and with no U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting before September.
"May's highs around 2,850 should continue to cap any upside
moves throughout the month, while 2,700 should provide
significant support," he said. "I don't expect any break outside
of this range unless we get any more significant hints about Fed
tapering, or disaster once again strikes in the euro zone, which
looks unlikely at this stage especially ahead of the German
elections in September."