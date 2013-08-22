* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent
* Euro zone and China surveys point to improving growth
* Developed markets benefit from flows out of EM
* Ahold top riser after beating profit expectations
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 22 European shares gained in early
trade on Thursday, snapping a three session losing streak after
manufacturing survey data suggested that growth was taking root
in the euro zone.
Business activity across the euro zone picked up more
quickly than expected, Markit surveys showed, led higher by
growing demand for German exports.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at 1,218.22
at 1020 GMT, set for its biggest gain since the beginning of
August.
"If you want to understand whether there's a positive or a
negative outlook for equities, then PMIs are quite a good
measure. We've seen a gradual improvement in PMIs since last
July, and now we're in growth territory," James Butterfill,
global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"Fund flow data supports the view that investors are putting
more money into developed markets rather than emerging ones."
Better PMI data did not just apply to Europe, with flash PMI
data out of China pointed to a stabilising growth picture and a
manufacturing sector at a 4-month high, helping the mining
sector to a 1.5 percent rise.
The PMIs helped the European market to shrug off weakness in
Asian stocks, which fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
minutes offered little clarity over the timetable for a slowdown
of its stimulus programme, prompting strengthening in the
dollar.
"With emerging markets getting hammered, that's been
something that's helped keep up developed markets," Will Hedden,
sales trader at IG said.
"If the Fed have given us nothing from these minutes, then
we've got to assume that at the next meeting they're going to be
a bit more candid about the plan, so there's a couple of weeks
to prepare yourself and not make any rash decisions."
The FTSEurofirst 300 remains 3.1 percent off a five-year
high hit in May, when fears over stimulus reduction first hit
the market.
The market has been helped by a decent earnings season,
however. Dutch retailer Ahold was the top FTSEurofirst
300 gainer, up 5 percent, after reporting higher-than-expected
operating profit for the second quarter.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 90 percent of
companies on the STOXX Europe 600 have reported
second-quarter results, of which 46 percent have missed
expectations, while the rest have met or beaten. In the previous
quarter, 48 percent companies missed forecasts.