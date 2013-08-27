* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS Aug 27 European stocks fell in early
trade on Tuesday as unease about the threat of a military strike
against Syria prompted some investors to cash in on recent
strong gains.
Mining shares featured among the top losers, falling after
copper group Antofagasta posted a sharp drop in
profits, hurt by rising costs and lower metal prices. Its shares
fell 2.7 percent, while Rio Tinto was down 1.9 percent
and Anglo American down 0.9 percent.
At 0801 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares shed 0.9 percent at 1,212.34 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.1
percent to 2,789.98 points.
"The market has gone up a bit fast lately, and a lot of fund
managers have already reached their targets for the year, so
it's tempting to book profits now that geopolitical risks are
rising," said Philippe de Vandiere, analyst at Altedia
Investment Consulting, in Paris.
The Euro STOXX 50 has surged 13 percent since late June,
outpacing Wall Street's S&P 500, up 6 percent over the
same period.
De Vandiere said portfolio managers were switching from
stocks exposed to emerging markets into more
domestically-focused one.
The United States signalled on Monday possible military
action against Syria over a chemical weapons attack last week it
said it believed President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for.
"An escalation in geopolitical tension is not good for
investor sentiment. People might just be waiting for some
clarity before they look to react," Keith Bowman, equity analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Italian shares reversed part of recent sharp losses on
Tuesday, with the FTSE MIB up 0.3 percent after 2.1
percent drop in the previous session due to fears the country's
simmering political crisis could bubble over.
On the economic front, markets showed little reaction to
Germany's IFO business climate index for August, which came in
slightly ahead of expectations.