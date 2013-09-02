* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.8 pct, biggest gain in 2 months
* Miners supported by better China PMI data
* Vodafone deal sparks speculation on telecoms M&A
* Delay in Syria strikes lifts all sectors
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 2 European shares rose sharply on
Monday, buoyed by a resurgent mining sector after strong
manufacturing data from China and as M&A activity lifted telecom
stocks.
All European sectors were in positive territory as a delay
to U.S. military action in Syria also boosted sentiment,
supporting technical buying on the first day of the month.
Miners jumped 3.4 percent after a survey showed that
output at China's factories was the strongest in months in
August as domestic demand made up for weak exports. Strong
manufacturing data from Europe also helped support appetite for
shares.
"We have bounced this morning off the back of these Chinese
numbers, and then the numbers in Europe," Lucas Roux de Luze,
sales trader at TJM Partners, said.
"After the speculation of intervention in Syria, the market
had started to tank. Now we're back to a normal situation, where
we're not expecting anything new on Syria until the end of the
week, and the markets are back to fundamentals."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained 1.8
percent to trade at 1,216.17 by 1023 GMT. Concerns over
instability in the Middle East that could follow any potential
Western military operation in Syria saw the FTSEurofirst fall
back 2.3 percent last week.
Any action from the United States in response to a chemical
weapons attack in Damascus last month has now been delayed until
after a congressional vote, which will take at least nine days.
British telecoms company Vodafone jumped 3.7 percent
after people familiar with the matter said that the company
would announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give
Verizon Vodafone's stake in Verizon Wireless. That would
give the U.S. company complete control of Verizon Wireless,
subject to final board approval.
The telecom sector rose 2.8 percent, with Goldman
Sachs lifting its rating on the European sector to "neutral"
from "cautious", citing activity in M&A that could benefit other
firms in the sector.
Telecom Italia jumped 4.9 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst gainer, on speculation that it could be the next to
join the merger wave.
The pan-European index has rallied 9 percent since mid-June
as stronger economic data has boosted the outlook for the
region. UBS said it has gone "overweight" on Europe, citing
positive surprises in economic data that should help earnings
improve.
"Given the depressed nature of European earnings in relation
to the U.S, there is more 'bang for your buck' in terms of a
recovery in European macro," analysts wrote in a note.
U.S. markets will be closed for a public holiday on Monday.