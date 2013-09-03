* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct after hitting 1-wk high
* Brewing Syrian tensions keep investors on edge
* Short squeeze sends Nokia up 34 pct after unit sale
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 3 European stocks' week-long rally
paused on Tuesday, renewed worries over Syria overshadowing a 34
percent surge in Nokia after Microsoft
agreed to buy the Finnish firm's phone business.
The prospect of U.S. strikes against the Syrian regime was
back at the forefront of investors' minds after John Boehner,
the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,
said he would support President Barack Obama's call for military
action and urged his colleagues in Congress to do the same.
Investors were also kept on edge after Israel tested a
U.S.-backed missile system in the Mediterranean on Tuesday but
did not announce the launch in advance, prompting a flurry of
selling when Russia spotted the firing.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,212.39 points after hitting a
one-week high earlier in the session.
Tech stocks rallied strongly following Nokia's deal, with
the firm's rivals in the telecom gear business, Alcatel-Lucent
and Ericsson, surging 9.2 percent and 5
percent respectively.
Nokia, once the world's dominant cellphone maker but largely
left behind in the smartphone revolution, said it will be
selling its handset business for 5.44 billion euros to
Microsoft.
The news sparked a massive short squeeze rally on Nokia's
shares - one of the most shorted stocks in Europe with 12
percent of shares out on loan - as hedge funds with negative
bets on the stock were caught off-guard by the deal and
scrambled to buy the shares back and close out loss-making
positions.
Hobart Capital director Justin Haque said the deal and the
ensuing spike in Nokia's share price would hammer hedge funds.
"It's going to be a long/short body bag job," he said.
The Nokia deal followed Verizon Communications' move
on Monday to buy Vodafone out of their U.S. wireless
business for $130 billion, fuelling expectations of an M&A
revival that could support the market in the coming months.
"We are in an environment of growing merger fantasy for sure
as economic conditions are improving, companies are cash-rich
and interest rates are very low," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said. "I see more mega deals
taking place in the fourth quarter."
The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained nearly 2 percent since a low
last Wednesday, gains that were fuelled by M&A activity as well
as by worldwide factory data showing the global economic
recovery was on track.
On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 55.7 in August
from 55.4 the prior month, easily beating expectations for 54.
"Things are improving, especially in Europe, and the 'great
rotation' out of bonds and into equities is under way. For
long-term investors, this is an amazing opportunity to get
exposure to stocks," said Eric Galiegue, head of Valquant, a
Paris-based financial research firm.