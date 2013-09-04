* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct
* Ryanair leads fallers after profit warning
* Saxo recommends options for those seeking Syria protection
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday, with signs of improvement in the global economy
outweighed by concerns about the situation in Syria.
Euro zone Purchasing Managers' Indexes were expected
to confirm a pick-up in business activity in August, following
solid data in China and stronger-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing figures earlier this week.
For European equities, though, any upward pull from economic
optimism was constrained by the situation in the Middle East.
U.S. President Barack Obama won backing for a Syria strike
from key Congress figures, while Russia signalled that it did
not rule out agreeing to military action if Damascus were proven
to have carried out a chemical weapons attack.
The pan-European Eurofirst 300 share index was down 0.1
percent at 1,210.70 points by 0720 GMT.
"It's very difficult to gauge in advance what impact Syria
will have on the markets ... If you are afraid of the war in
Syria, you should buy out-of-the money put options on equities
and out-of-the money call options on oil and volatility," said
Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank.
Analysts at Societe Generale estimate that losses for the
broader equity market will be limited unless crude prices spike
to $150 - from around $115 now - although oil-dependent sectors
like transport are likely to feel the pain sooner.
That could be bad news for the airline industry, which is
still struggling with the consequences of European austerity.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, was the top faller
on the FTSEurofirst 300, off 13.4 percent after warning that
weak bookings will drag on profits.
"It's a disappointing release from the airline industry
which is currently also feeling the pressure on the increase in
oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East," Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said in a note.
"European airlines could see a further deterioration to
profits if we see a Western military intervention in Syria for a
protracted period. Today's warnings by Ryanair, in that case,
may be echoed by its peers in the months ahead."