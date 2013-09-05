* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, at highest since late Aug
* Investors await ECB Draghi's press conference
* Telecom Italia surges on renewed M&A speculation
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 5 European stocks climbed early on
Thursday morning, lifted by growing signs of a global economic
recovery, although gains were capped ahead of ECB chief Mario
Draghi's press conference.
The European Central Bank is seen keeping interest rates on
hold, with the decision due at 1145 GMT, while investors' focus
will be on Draghi's briefing, at which he could try to dampen
expectations of an interest rate rise.
At 0725 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,221.96 points, gaining
ground for the second day in a row and hitting its highest level
since Aug. 27.
"People are waiting for cues from the central banks, and
there is just no real trend on the market at the moment," said
Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans.
"There are always good intraday levels, but this is for
short-term tactical moves and we recommend staying liquid."
Telecom Italia featured among the top gainers,
surging 5.6 percent on renewed M&A speculation.
Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday that
Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe plans to propose to the board
a reserved capital increase to bring in a new investor. The
paper said the most likely candidate was Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris.
MF daily reported an investment by Sawiris is one of three
options Bernabe was looking at, including a possible offer by
AT&T. A merger with Spain's Telefonica remains
the "most rational" scenario, the paper said.
Despite the day's gains, the FTSEurofirst 300 is still down
about 1.7 percent since mid-August, as concerns over possible
U.S.-led military action in Syria as well as prospects for
reducing the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures prompted
investors to book profits.
Talks on how to deal with Syria's civil war were likely to
dominate the G20 meeting of the world's major nations in Russia
on Thursday.
Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities, felt equity markets could fall in September but then
expected them to recover their upwards trajectory to finish 2013
on a strong note.
"I can see it being a nervy market this month. There could
be a bit of short, sharp pain but I think we'll then rally back
up towards the end of the year," he said.