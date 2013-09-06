* FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* U.S. non-farm payrolls in focus, due at 1230 GMT
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares traded flat on
Friday as investors stayed cautious before a U.S. jobs report
later in the day that could determine when the Federal Reserve
starts scaling back its monetary stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was virtually unchanged at
1,223.97 points at 0732 GMT, holding around two-week highs, with
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also flat at
2,775.05 points.
The non-farm payrolls report at 1230 GMT will be scrutinised
for clues on whether the U.S. recovery is strong enough to allow
the Fed to move to taper asset purchases as soon as this month.
The world's biggest economy is expected to have added
180,000 non-farm jobs last month, keeping the unemployment rate
steady at 7.4 percent.
Expectations for a robust number have been mounting in
recent days in light of encouraging U.S. economic data,
particularly the non-manufacturing ISM. But analysts say markets
are past the phase where robust data is taken as a negative.
"(Stimulus) tapering is maybe not absolutely priced in but
it would take something pretty major to change the consensus
view that it is coming this month," Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
"Equities are starting to behave in the conventional fashion
responding to stronger economic activity and survey data as a
positive for corporate performance... The next challenge for
equities is to start to seeing the upward lift to forecasts
starting to come through."
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara suggested
the Euro STOXX 50 was well supported around current levels,
noting its recent pull-back was curtailed by the 50-day moving
average, now at 2,746 points.
Further, at the recent low of 2,727 hit on August 30 it had
retraced 38.2 percent of the previous advance, "so it is clear
that there are buyers when it gets close to 2,700".