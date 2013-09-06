* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.5 percent
* Stocks jump as U.S. job data seen delaying Fed taper
* Syria concerns prompt volatile session, knocking market
back
* European stocks attract strong flows
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose on Friday,
spurred higher after U.S. jobs data missed expectations,
fuelling hopes stimulus from the Federal Reserve will be
continued at full pace beyond September.
However, stocks endured a choppy session after concerns over
Russia's support for Syria in the event of an attack unnerved
investors.
The index jumped to a 0.6 percent gain following
weaker-than-forecast jobs data from the United States, which
raised the prospect of continued monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
U.S. jobs growth was less than expected in August,
indicating the Federal Reserve may not start tapering stimulus -
which has helped drive equity markets higher - this month as
markets had expected.
"The labour market data is weaker than expected - with
weaker job creation - and as worker participation has fallen,
it's no surprise that the tapering that was seen to be in the
price is coming out of the price, and now we're rallying,"
Gerard Lane, analyst at Shore Capital, said.
"What's a concern is that bad news is such good news ... if
they don't taper, then it's because the economy is worse than we
think, which isn't good in the long run for equities."
In a volatile session, the FTSEurofirst 300 then
dropped 0.4 percent into negative territory after Bloomberg
reported that Russia would "assist" Syria in the case of an
external attack. The index pared losses when Reuters clarified
that Russia would "maintain current support" if Syria was
attacked.
"It just goes to show how jittery the markets are over
Syria," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said.
Friday's market flux was the latest example of the market's
sensitivity to headlines regarding the situation in Syria as the
United States explores intervention in the conflict, and Madden
added that the situation in the Middle East was capping gains in
equity markets.
"We could gain strongly if Syria wasn't around, but if it
all goes pear-shaped, we could be sharply lower again."
The FTSEurofirst 300 recovered to close 0.5 percent
higher at 1,228.11 points, only just off its intraday high, with
investors able to refocus on the jobs data once the volatility
around Syria had settled down.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 2.9 percent this week - its
best weekly showing since April, with investors turning more
optimistic on the economy and stocks in the region.
Signs of an economic recovery in Europe have prompted
several strategists to raise their ratings on European shares,
with Citi and UBS both upgrading the region this week.
U.S. investors also added to their holdings of European
equities for a 10th straight week in the seven days to Sept. 4
as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese
stocks, Lipper data showed.