* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Italian stocks rally as PM Letta survives confidence vote
* Italian equities still the cheapest in Europe -data
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 2 European stocks fell on Wednesday
as a U.S. government shutdown continued to rattle investors,
although Italian shares rose after Prime Minister Enrico Letta
survived a confidence vote.
Shares of European retailers were among the biggest losers
after Tesco posted a slump in first-half trading
profit, which added to signs of a slowdown in developing markets
following a warning from consumer goods giant Unilever
on Monday.
Tesco closed down 0.3 percent after trimming heavy losses
late in the session, while Carrefour fell 0.9 percent,
Sainsbury dropped 1.3 percent and Unilever lost 1.7
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,247.14 points, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5
percent at 2,918.31 points.
"There's no panic for now, the government shutdown shouldn't
impact U.S. growth, although a default after Oct. 17, if there's
no agreement on the debt ceiling, could cause much more damage,"
Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index lost 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 dropped 0.9 percent.
Adding to the negative sentiment on Wednesday, data showed
U.S. private employers added 166,000 jobs in September, fewer
than economists expected, fuelling worries over Friday's key
U.S. non-farm payrolls figures.
Italian stocks bucked the trend, with Milan's FTSE MIB share
index up 0.7 percent, after centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi backtracked from attempts to bring down the
government and Italian premier Letta won a confidence vote in
the Senate.
Mediobanca gained 6.1 percent, Intesa SanPaolo
added 4.7 percent and UniCredit rose 2.4
percent.
After a sharp two-day rally, the MIB has recouped all the
losses suffered in the past week.
"This new crisis in Italy hasn't really been a major
disruptive event for the market, unlike previous crises we've
seen in the past, and Italian bond yields didn't move much,"
FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"The big picture for now remains unchanged: European stocks
outperforming Wall Street, and within European stocks, Italian
and Spanish stocks outperforming. It could go on for a while,
but with the sharp gains of the past months, it's tempting to
book the profits."
Italian stocks, among the most hit during the euro zone debt
crisis, have outperformed the broad market in the past few
months, with the MIB gaining 14.4 percent in the third quarter.
Despite their recent outperformance, the country's stocks
are still the cheapest in Europe, trading at 11.4 times 12-month
forward earnings, versus 13 times for the broad STOXX Europe 600
index, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.