* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 hits new 2-1/2 year high
* Stocks still in 'sweet spot', says Lyxor AM's
Asseraf-Bitton
* Europe's earnings momentum improves, but still negative
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 11 European stocks edged higher on
Friday, keeping the previous day's rally alive, while investors
waited to see if an agreement would finally be reached in
Washington on the U.S. debt ceiling.
At 1030 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,250.14 points, after
surging 1.7 percent on Thursday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.1 percent at 2,973.62 points, hitting a new 2-1/2 year
high.
Stocks around the world had lost ground in the past three
weeks after an impasse in U.S. budget talks led to a partial
government shutdown and sparked concerns about the extension of
Washington's borrowing authority beyond an Oct. 17 deadline.
On Thursday, President Barack Obama and Republican leaders
appeared ready to end the deadlock. One senior Republican said
an agreement could come on Friday.
"The question is: what kind of deal will be reached? A
temporary solution would just mean more negotiations in the
weeks to come and more stress for markets, so we're not out of
the woods yet and the risk of a U.S. credit downgrade remains,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at
Global Equities.
"The fact that the biggest economy in the world struggles to
raise its borrowing limit is also putting the spotlight back on
other countries which struggle with their debt," said Thebault,
who recommends buying put spreads to hedge stock portfolios "at
least until December".
Around Europe, Germany's DAX index was up 0.3
percent on Friday, and France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index, whose companies have a
significant exposure to the U.S. economy, was up 0.7 percent,
with GlaxoSmithKline up 1 percent and Unilever
up 1.1 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the
VSTOXX, was down 7 percent, indicating a drop in investors' risk
aversion. Europe's widely-used gauge of investor sentiment,
which is based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks,
has fallen 21 percent since a peak hit on Wednesday.
"Even though investors get nervous when political tensions
rise, the backdrop for equities remains quite positive: very
accommodative central banks, improvement on the macro front, and
relatively good corporate fundamentals," said Jeanne
Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross-asset research at Lyxor
Asset Management, which has $98 billion under management.
"It's sort of a 'sweet spot' for stocks. Now, with the
earnings season set to start, we need to see an improvement in
the earnings momentum. It has improved lately in Europe,
although it remains negative for now."
Europe's earnings momentum - analyst forecast upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of total - has recently improved,
from minus 3.2 percent in July to minus 2.1 percent currently,
data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.