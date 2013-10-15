* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* DAX hits record high, CAC 40 reaches 5-year high
* Burberry drops 5 pct after CEO leaves
* Put/call ratio signals recovery in risk appetite
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 15 European shares rose on Tuesday,
with a number of benchmark indexes hitting multi-year highs,
propelled by signs that a deal could soon be reached in
Washington to avert a damaging debt default.
Going against the trend, UK luxury goods maker Burberry
Group sank 5 percent - a wipeout of 340 million pounds
($556 million) in market capitalisation - following the
departure of long-standing boss Angela Ahrendts to Apple
.
At 1000 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,261.65 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
added 0.6 percent to 2,996.43 points, hitting a fresh 2-1/2 year
high, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.7 percent to a 5-year
high and Germany's DAX was up 0.8 percent, at a record
high.
"Every time we see a pull-back, a powerful wave of buyers
comes back. Investors who have had pockets of cash, waiting for
the rally, are now forced to buy," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard
Sagnier said.
Positive signals from talks on Monday between Democrat and
Republican Senate leaders fuelled hopes of an imminent deal to
reopen shuttered U.S. federal agencies and prevent a default on
federal debt, sending world stocks higher.
The plan under discussion would end a partial government
shutdown and raise the debt ceiling by enough to cover the
nation's borrowing needs at least until mid-February 2014.
Also brightening the mood, data showed on Tuesday that
German analyst and investor sentiment improved unexpectedly in
October on signs that the euro zone economy is over the worst of
its downturn.
The better mood was also visible in the derivatives market,
with the Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio falling back to 1.2, down
from a 4-year high of 3.9 hit two weeks ago.
The ratio, which is one of Europe's widely-used gauges of
investor sentiment, measures the trading volume of put options
versus call options on the Euro STOXX 50. A ratio
below 1 signals bullishness, while a ratio above 1.5 usually
signals that investors are turning cautious, buying 'puts' as a
hedge for their equity portfolios in case of a correction.
"The consensus is bullish, everyone believes that a deal
will be reached (in Washington), so it could already be priced
in," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans.
"Deal or no deal, the size of the U.S. debt remains abyssal,
and given the excess of optimism on the market right now, we
could get a pull-back."
Mining shares featured among the top gainers on Tuesday,
after Rio Tinto boosted its forecast copper output for
2013. Rio was up 3.7 percent, and BHP Billiton up 1.6
percent.
Investors will keep a close eye on U.S. corporate results on
Tuesday, with several major U.S. companies including Citigroup
, Intel, Johnson & Johnson and Yahoo
scheduled to report earnings.