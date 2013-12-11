* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 percent
* BAE Systems, EADS bolstered by U.S. budget deal-traders
* RBS drops after finance chief leaves to join Santander
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 11 European shares rose on
Wednesday, recovering some poise from the previous session's
falls, with defence stocks firm after a budget deal in
Washington which traders say removes a source of uncertainty
over U.S. military spending.
Aerospace and defence companies BAE Systems and
EADS rose nearly 2 percent after U.S. budget
negotiators reached a provisional two-year deal to avoid another
government shutdown.
But traders urged caution on the basis that investors were
buying the shares more as a result of the news coming earlier
than anticipated rather than it being unexpected, meaning it had
already been baked into the price before Wednesday's gains.
"I think eventually we might just see the market just say
okay, well actually this wasn't anything that we weren't
expecting and therefore they'll pull back a bit," Matt Basi,
head of sales trading at CMC Markets, said.
European equities have been drifting lower on uncertainty
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus,
with robust U.S. data having re-ignited speculation it could
start the process before year-end.
The U.S. budget deal offered some reassurance about the U.S.
economy, but was also seen as providing more room for the Fed to
dial back its stimulus scheme sooner rather than later.
"I think if they do anything in December it's going to be of
a trivial nature just to test the water and see whether markets
can stand any sort of reduction," CMC Markets' Basi said.
The FTSEurofirst was up 0.1 percent at 1,264.81
points by 1151 GMT, having dropped 0.7 percent on Tuesday. The
index is some 4 percent below a five-year high of 1,316 hit in
early November. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.3 percent at 2,970.33 points.
Royal Bank of Scotland shed 2.5 percent, the top
faller on the FTSEurofirst 300, after its finance
director, Nathan Bostock, resigned to join Spanish bank
Santander.
But some analysts did not reckon on Bostock's departure
having a hugely detrimental impact on the lender.
"It's an unhelpful disruption, because now Royal Bank have
got to replace him ... I wouldn't necessarily say it's a
disaster," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital
Stockbrokers, said.
"I wouldn't necessarily read into it that he was desperate
to get out of Royal Bank of Scotland ... it's more a case that
actually, there's a better role that's become available."
Charts painted a gloomy near-term picture for the wider
market, with the Euro STOXX 50 having dropped some 4 percent in
December, taking it below its 50-day moving average.
"I'm not sure that we've seen the bottom ... Last week's
closing low, at 2,953, is now the key level and if that gives
way I think we could see a retreat back to 2,900," Bill
McNamara, analyst at Charles Stanley, said.