PARIS Dec 17 European shares fell in early
trade on Tuesday, trimming some of the previous session's gains
as investors were kept on edge ahead of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting at which the Fed could decide to start trimming its
stimulus.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,253.77 points.
The odds still point to no major policy change at this
week's Fed meeting. However, recent robust U.S. economic data,
combined with last week's breakthrough budget deal in
Washington, has sparked some speculation that the U.S. central
bank could announce a reduction to its $85-billion a month in
bond purchases following its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The data has triggered a bout of profit taking on stocks,
which have strongly benefited from the Fed's massive liquidity
injection. The FTSEurofirst 300, which was up 15 percent on the
year at the end of November, has dropped about 4.2 percent since
then.
The benchmark index gained 1.3 percent on Monday in what
traders described as a short-covering rally following the sharp
two-week slide.
CGG was one of the top losers in Europe on
Tuesday, sinking 10 percent in massive volumes after the French
oil industry seismic surveying firm slashed its profit target.