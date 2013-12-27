* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* DAX rises 0.8 percent to set new record high
* Christmas sales season sees retail stocks rise
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Dec 27 European shares resumed
their climb on Friday following the Christmas break, with
Germany's DAX blue-chip index hitting a record high and
regional indexes tracking all-time closing highs on Wall Street
and gains in Asia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7
percent at 1,308.79 points around midday, rising towards the
five-year high of 1,316.42 points reached in early November.
The benchmark index, which has surged nearly 5 percent since
Dec. 17, is on track to post a gain of 15 percent on the year.
"The market feels unstoppable right now with growth coming
back, inflation under control and central banks ultra
supportive. My main worry is to what extent this is now priced
into the market already," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager
at Hampstead Capital.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.7 percent to 3,095.11 points, while the DAX added 0.8
percent and hit an intraday record high of 9,567.53.
The DAX has risen by around 26 percent since the start of
2013, strongly outperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.
This partly reflects Germany's role as the powerhouse behind
the economic recovery in the euro zone, with data this month
showing German consumer morale had reached its highest level in
nearly 6-1/2 years.
"We always have a preference for buying Germany whenever
there is a reason to buy any European equity market since the
euro currency works most in favour of Germany," said Richard
Edwards, head of trading and research firm HED Capital.
However, Edwards said the DAX's rally may peter out in the
near term and he recommended trimming back positions on that
index in order to book profits.
"Be very careful with long positions here and consider
taking profits very soon," he added.
Technical analysis charts show the DAX's relative strength
index (RSI), a widely-used momentum indicator, hitting 69.6,
with 70 and above signalling 'overbought' conditions.
Around Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was up 0.6
percent, France's CAC 40 up 1 percent, Spain's IBEX
up 0.3 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.7
percent.
Retail stocks performed well in light of the Christmas
holiday sales season, when companies slash prices in order to
lure in shoppers.
Spain's Inditex was up 0.8 percent and France's
Kering up 1.7 percent.