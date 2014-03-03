* Euro STOXX Volatility Index surges more than 20 pct
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 2 pct, ESTOXX 50 off 2.5 pct
* FTSEurofirst set for worst daily fall since Jan 24.
* Some traders see Ukraine resolution in coming weeks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 3 Escalating tensions in Ukraine
hit European shares on Monday, with banks and other companies
exposed to the region among the hardest-hit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
16 percent in 2013, was down 2 percent at 1,321.71 points by
mid-session trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index retreated 2.5 percent to 3,070.21 points.
The uncertainty over the situation in Ukraine, which is in
conflict with Russia over Ukraine's Crimea region and the future
political direction of Kiev, also caused the Euro STOXX
Volatility Index to surge 27.6 percent to 21.39 points.
The rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility Index led it to
challenge its 2014 peak of 24.60 points, while the FTSEurofirst
was on track for its worst one-day fall since a 2.4 percent drop
on Jan. 24 this year.
Banks took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300, with
lenders exposed to Ukraine and Russia falling sharply.
Austria's Raiffeisen slumped 9.1 percent, France's
Societe Generale fell 6.4 percent while Italy's
UniCredit dropped 4.1 percent.
Companies with significant exposure to Russia, such as
carmaker Renault and brewer Carlsberg, also
fell sharply with Renault sliding 5.1 percent and Carlsberg
dropping 6 percent.
"Investors had underestimated the risks of an escalation in
Ukraine, so the events over the weekend are a wake-up call for
the market," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities in Paris.
CRIMEA CONFLICT
Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Crimea
region, which has an ethnic Russian majority. Ukraine has
stepped up its own military preparations while the United States
has threatened to isolate Russia economically.
"This could be a pretext for a 5 percent setback in the
market," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss
bank Reyl.
However, Savary and other investors expected an eventual
political resolution to the Ukraine problems within the coming
weeks, which they said should help equity markets maintain their
upwards trend seen over the last year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is still up by around 1 percent
since the start of 2014, within sight of its highest level since
May 2008.
Savary said that if the Euro STOXX 50 fell below the 3,000
level, it could represent a good entry point at which to buy
into the index.
Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities,
also expected a political resolution soon to the problems in
Ukraine and said equity markets would continue to be supported
by the fact that they offer better returns than the bond and
cash markets.
"We will see a mark-down for a few days, but people still
want to buy this market - there's nowhere else to put your
money," he said.