* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* DAX set for biggest weekly loss since last June
* Short-selling books thriving -Lyxor's Asseraf-Bitton
* U.S. flows into Europe equities slow -Lipper
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 14 European shares fell on Friday,
extending their pull-back as tensions in Ukraine before a
weekend referendum in the Crimea peninsula unnerved investors.
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine on Thursday, even as Washington cautioned that Moscow
risked facing serious consequences if annexation was the outcome
of the planned Crimea referendum.
"The geopolitical risks are back at the forefront of
investors' minds," said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of global
cross-asset research at Lyxor Asset Management, which has $110
billion under management.
"On the longer term, with stocks more or less at fair value
now and the multi-month market rally losing steam, hedge fund
strategies are thriving. Short-selling books are making good
money again."
The European Union has drawn up a list of 120-130 names of
senior Russian officials who could be subjected to travel bans
and asset freezes as part of EU sanctions, European officials
told Reuters.
Shares of companies most exposed to Russia such as Finnish
tyre maker Nokian Renkaat, and Danish brewer
Carlsberg were under pressure, both falling 1
percent. The two firms derive 26 percent and 17 percent
respectively of their revenues from Russia, according to data
from MSCI.
At 1108 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.6 percent lower at 1,285.90 points, a
level not seen since early February. The benchmark index has
lost 4.9 percent since Feb. 25.
"The downside potential of this pull-back is about 5
percent. Once this is done, it will be a buying opportunity,"
Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
The tension in Ukraine, as well as recent worries over the
pace of growth in China, has been weighing on investment flows
coming into Europe, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Lipper.
In the seven days to March 12, inflows of U.S. money into
European stocks were the slowest in eight months. A Lipper poll
of 103 U.S.-domiciled funds invested in European stocks showed
they raked in a net $301.9 million, the smallest inflow since
July 2013, although the funds still extended their longest
positive streak on record into a 37th week.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.4 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.7 percent.
On the M&A front, shares in Iliad and Bouygues
were down 6.4 percent and 5.2 percent respectively
while Numericable added 3.7 percent after sources said
a board sub-committee of Vivendi charged with
evaluating the two competing bids for its telecom unit SFR
favoured the offer from Numericable.
