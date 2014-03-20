UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 20 European stocks fell in early deals on Thursday, led lower by growth-sensitive stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise interest rates much earlier than expected.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen sent U.S. stocks and bonds tumbling overnight after she suggested they could rise by mid-2015, a potentially more aggressive path than many had anticipated.
Yellen also said the central bank could end its bond-buying programme this autumn. The Fed's easy policy stance of low rates and asset purchases has pushed many investors into equities.
"Whether she intended to be taken so literally is open to debate but it was enough to prompt a sharp reversal (in U.S. stocks), and as such we can expect to see a lower open in Europe this morning," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.5 percent to 1,298.71 by 0805 GMT, having held roughly steady on Wednesday.
Sectors which depend on global demand were the top fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Chemical sector index and the STOXX Europe 600 travel & leisure index down 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop and Francesco Canepa)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)