LONDON, April 10 European shares turned negative
in choppy trade on Thursday, with traders citing a big sale of
Euro STOXX 50 futures while disappointing industrial output
figures from Italy and France dented sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at
1,330.85 points by 0943 GMT, retreating from an intra-session
high of 1,345.34. Trading volume on the cash index was thin, at
just over a third of its 90-day daily average.
Charts, however, showed a spike in volume on the Euro STOXX
50 June future from 0830 GMT as the contract swung into
negative territory. Traders said this fall fuelled selling
pressure on other indexes.
"It's really light volume trading (on cash indexes)...any
decent sized order is going to move things around, so if there
is a big offer in the Euro STOXX it would weigh across all of
the indices," Matt Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets,
said.
