* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct
* AstraZeneca rallies 15 pct as Pfizer says to buy firm
* Bayer jumps after posting forecast-beating results
* Western sanctions against Russia keep markets on
tenterhooks
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, April 28 European stocks rose in
choppy trading on Monday as merger and acquisition moves in the
pharmaceuticals sector and strong results from Germany's Bayer
outweighed jitters triggered by new western sanctions against
Russia.
Shares in AstraZeneca rallied 15 percent after U.S.
rival Pfizer said it wanted to buy the British drugmaker
in a deal potentially worth more than $100 billion. The sharp
jump in the stock increased the group's market capitalisation by
roughly 7.7 billion pounds, or $13 billion.
"Thanks to central banks' massive (provision of) liquidity,
a lot of companies are now looking for takeover targets across
the board, which is very positive for the market," said Lionel
Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital in Paris.
Shares in German conglomerate Siemens dropped 2
percent after the group said it was mulling an asset swap with
France's Alstom, which has received an offer for its
power arm from U.S. bellwether General Electric.
Alstom shares were still suspended on Monday but shares in
Bouygues, which has a 29 percent stake in Alstom, were
up 2.4 percent in brisk volumes.
At 1506 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which hit a near six-year high earlier this month, was
up 0.5 percent at 1,339.57 points.
The index briefly turned flat early in the afternoon as the
United States slapped sanctions on seven Russian government
officials and 17 companies. The European Union was also said to
have agreed on further asset freezes and visa bans.
Individuals on the U.S. sanctions list include Igor Sechin,
head of Russia's major oil company Rosneft, in which
British oil major BP owns a 19.75 percent stake. BP,
whose shares fell 1 percent, said it intends to keep the stake.
Traders said investors were holding their nerve after a
first round of western sanctions against Russia earlier this
year failed to deliver the bite many in the market were fearing.
"It's not good news ... but the last time it happened it was
so weak and pathetically delivered that most people assume it
will be weak and pathetically delivered again," said Andy Ash,
head of sales at Monument Securities.
"Even though the market is very skittish it's actually going
nowhere so you just have to live with the ups and downs."
Better-than-expected U.S. pending home sales data helped the
market regain its poise in late trade but stocks with a high
exposure to Russia remained under pressure.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and Finnish tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat, which respectively generate 26 percent and
21 percent of their revenues in Russia, fell 0.6 percent and 1.2
percent.
BAYER BEAT
On the earnings front, shares in Bayer jumped 3.8
percent after posting forecast-beating quarterly
results.
Despite Bayer, the overall earnings picture for Europe
remains mixed. About one-fifth of companies of the STOXX Europe
600 index have reported quarterly results so far, of
which only half have beaten or met analysts' expectations. In
comparison, some 75 percent of U.S. companies have beaten or met
forecasts this earnings season.
"Markets are on the rise with all the M&A activity, but
gains should be capped ahead of the string of macro data and
central bank signals expected later this week," FXCM analyst
Vincent Ganne said.
"This week, we get the all-important euro zone inflation
data, as well as the Fed's policy meeting, which should provide
insight on the pace of tapering."
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are set to meet on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London; Editing by
