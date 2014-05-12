(Removes extraneous 2nd paragraph)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, sets 6-year high
* Euro STOXX 50 also rises 0.7 pct
* Strong results from Italian companies underpin recovery
hopes
* Sky Deutschland, Alstom boosted by M&A activity
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 12 European shares hit six-year
highs on Monday, lifted by strong results from Italian companies
including the country's largest bank, UniCredit, and by mergers
& acquisition activity.
Sentiment was further underpinned by renewed speculation
about monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank following
dovish comments from Austria's central banker, Ewald Nowotny.
Estimate-beating results from Italian lenders UniCredit
and Banca Popolare di Milano, as well as
motorway and airport operator Atlantia, reinforced
optimism about a recovery in the euro zone's third largest
economy.
Italian shares, along with their peers in Spain, Portugal
and Greece, have outperformed indexes in core European countries
such as Germany and France over the past year, boosted by
improving economic data.
"Usually you'd expect corporate profits to come through
roughly six months after the economic data so that's not
surprising for us," said Matthias Thiel, market strategist at
Hamburg-based M.M. Warburg, which is bullish on southern
European assets.
"The recovery story is playing out as expected," he said.
UniCredit returned to profit in the first quarter of 2014 as
bad loans fell for the first time since 2008, while Atlantia's
quarterly results showed a rebound in traffic at the highway and
airport group.
They helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rise 0.7 percent to 1,364.48 points, having hit a high not seen
since May 2008, of 1,365.26 points, earlier in the session.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also closed 0.7 percent higher, at 3,206.97 points.
Comments from the ECB's Nowotny also underpinned markets,
especially in the periphery, which is struggling with sluggish
inflation or outright deflation.
The Austrian banker said a rate cut alone would probably not
be enough to combat low inflation in the euro zone and that he
would favour a "package" of measures, which traders speculated
might include an asset-buying programme.
Miners were the best-performing sector across
Europe, rising 2.7 percent after JPMorgan upgraded them to
"overweight" from "underweight", saying it was shifting funds
into the sector from autos, which have seen strong share price
gains.
In the last 12 months, miners have risen about 5 percent,
contrasting with a near 40 percent gain for autos.
M&A BOOST
A burst of dealmaking and the possibility of more stimulus
steps from the ECB in June have bolstered European equities in
recent weeks.
On Monday, France's Alstom rallied after Germany
said it would support a takeover by Siemens.
Alstom - which is reviewing a bid by U.S. giant General
Electric for its energy businesses - climbed 2.8 percent
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday her
government would support a tie-up between Siemens and Alstom if
the companies decided it would make sense.
Further fuelling M&A activity, Britain's largest pay-TV
company BSkyB said it was in talks to buy Sky
Deutschland and Sky Italia, a deal that would realise
Rupert Murdoch's long-held ambition to combine his European TV
interests in a single business.
Shares in Sky Deutschland rose nearly 10 percent while BSkyB
fell 2.4 percent.
Despite the rebound in corporate dealmaking, lofty
valuations mean some analysts are taking a bearish short-term
view on markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 trades on a 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio of about 14 times, against its 10-year
average of around 12 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"I think on a one to two-month view, I'd be reasonably
cautious now. The M&A might continue to bail us out a bit, but I
think on the other fundamentals it's looking a little bit
toppy," said Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams.
