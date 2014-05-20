UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON May 20 European shares steadied on Tuesday following losses in the previous three sessions, with telecom company Vodafone falling after saying its core earnings would fall in 2015 due to the investment needed in the business.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which last week hit a six-year high of 1,372.81, was up 0.06 percent at 1,359.66 points. National benchmark indices in U.K., France and Germany were trading flat to 0.1 percent higher.
Vodafone shares fell 3.4 percent, the biggest decliner on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the world's second-largest mobile operator also said it recorded impairments of 6.6 billion pounds ($11 billion) due to fierce competition and regulatory changes in Europe.
Marks And Spencer fell 1.3 percent after posting a 3.9 percent fall in annual profit.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, 82 percent companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index have reported first quarter results so far, of which 52 percent have missed analysts expectations. On the revenue front, 55 percent companies have missed forecasts. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.